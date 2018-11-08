Notre Dame QB Ian Book out vs. Florida State

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book will not play in Saturday's game against Florida State because of an undisclosed injury, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The source added that Book is expected to be available for the No. 3 Fighting Irish's game against No. 13 Syracuse on Nov. 17.

Book replaced senior Brandon Wimbush as the starting quarterback against Wake Forest on Sept. 22 -- the fourth game of the season. The junior has thrown for 1,824 yards with 15 touchdowns and four interceptions, guiding Notre Dame to a 9-0 record.

Irish Sports Daily first reported that Book would not play against the Seminoles.