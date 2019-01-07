Packers expected to hire Titans OC Matt LaFleur as coach, sources say

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers are expected to hire Matt LaFleur as their next head coach, sources told ESPN.

LaFleur spent last season as the Tennessee Titans' offensive coordinator and previously worked under Sean McVay for the Los Angeles Rams and Kyle Shanahan with the Atlanta Falcons.

Both McVay and Shanahan are considered offensive innovators, and the Packers want their next head coach to get quarterback Aaron Rodgers back to an MVP level.

LaFleur, 39, likely impressed the Packers for his most recent work with quarterbacks Jared Goff in Los Angeles and Matt Ryan in Atlanta. Ryan won the NFL's MVP award in 2016 with LaFleur as his quarterbacks coach and Shanahan as the offensive coordinator. That season, Ryan beat the Packers in the NFC Championship Game thanks to an offensive explosion from Ryan and Julio Jones. The Falcons routed the Packers 44-21.

LaFleur then became the Rams' offensive coordinator for one season under McVay, but left to join the Titans staff under first-year head coach Mike Vrabel because it would afford him the opportunity to call plays.

Although the Titans finished just 25th in total yards and 29th in passing yards per game, LaFleur no doubt came highly recommended from Titans general manager Jon Robinson, who is believed to be close with Packers GM Brian Gutekunst. Gutekunst assisted Packers president Mark Murphy, who made the final decision on the hire.

LaFleur would replace Mike McCarthy, who was 135-85-2 -- including playoffs -- but was fired with four games left in his 13th season as Green Bay's coach. The Packers finished 6-9-1.

A source said LaFleur would like to keep defensive coordinator Mike Pettine on board. Pettine just completed his first season with the Packers. LaFleur is expected to consider keeping Packers interim head coach Joe Philbin on staff as well. LaFleur, Philbin and Pettine all are represented by the same agent, Trace Armstrong, who also represents McCarthy.

The Packers zeroed in on LaFleur after interviewing 10 candidates: former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell; former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano; Philbin; New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels; Patriots linebackers coach/defensive playcaller Brian Flores; New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr.; Saints assistant head coach/tight ends coach Dan Campbell; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Monken; and former Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase.