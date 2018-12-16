Packers RB Aaron Jones ruled out for game with knee injury

CHICAGO -- Aaron Jones, the Green Bay Packers' most productive running back, suffered a knee injury in the first half of Sunday's game against the Bears and did not return.

Jones started the first two series and dropped out midway through the second series. He was seen on the bench with ice on his right knee during the first half but was ruled out at the start of the second half. He carried only four times for 8 yards before his injury.

Jones came into the game as the Packers' leading rusher with 720 yards and ranked third in the NFL in rushing average at 5.6 yards per carry among backs with at least 70 attempts this season.

The second-year pro had at least one rushing touchdown in five straight games -- with a total of eight for the season -- heading into Sunday's game at Chicago. The Packers had only one other halfback, Jamaal Williams, on their active roster Sunday along with fullback Danny Vitale.

Jones had a pair of knee injuries -- one to each knee -- last season as a rookie; both were MCL sprains.

The Packers came into the game without right tackle Bryan Bulaga (knee) and defensive tackle Kenny Clark (elbow), who both were inactive.