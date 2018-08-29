Packers trade QB Brett Hundley to Seahawks for 2019 draft pick

The Green Bay Packers are trading quarterback Brett Hundley to the Seattle Seahawks for a 2019 draft pick, sources told ESPN's Rob Demovsky and Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

Hundley was battling DeShone Kizer for the backup job behind Aaron Rodgers.

With none of the starting offensive linemen playing, Hundley was sacked twice in Friday's preseason loss at Oakland. He played the first half and completed 8 of 14 passes for 78 yards.

Hundley has handled the No. 2 quarterback reps all summer and showed marked improvement from his nine starts last season after Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone. But neither McCarthy nor general manager Brian Gutekunst had been willing to declare him as the opening-day No. 2.

In 2017, Hundley threw for 1,836 yards and nine touchdowns, but he also had 12 interceptions. He did average 7.5 yards per rushing attempt, the most among all quarterbacks with at least 35 rush attempts last season.