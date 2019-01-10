Paul George supplants Kevin Durant in latest All-Star fan voting totals

Back-to-back NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant has been knocked out of the Western Conference starting five in the most recent fan voting for the All-Star Game, the league announced Thursday.

Oklahoma City's Paul George has supplanted Durant in the West's starting five. George joins Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic in the conference's frontcourt, with Minnesota Timberwolves guard Derrick Rose and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry in the backcourt.

James leads all players in the most recent totals and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is second overall in the fan voting, which closes Jan. 21. Doncic moved up to No. 2 in the Western Conference, surpassing Rose and Curry.

Joining Antetokounmpo atop the Eastern Conference vote are Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard, Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid, Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade and Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving.

The fan vote, which opened Dec. 25, accounts for 50 percent of the vote to determine the 10 All-Star starters.

Current NBA players account for 25 percent of the vote; so does a media panel. Every voter will complete one full ballot featuring two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference. Voting for NBA players and media also concludes on Jan. 21.

The format for drafting teams from last season remains in place.

The top vote-getters from each conference will serve as team captains. Each captain will draft rosters from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves in each conference. Captains can choose players for their teams regardless of conference affiliation. Reserves will be determined by a vote of NBA head coaches.

The captains' draft will be televised this season. It was not televised in 2018, the first year of the captain format.

Durant and New Orleans Pelicans big man Anthony Davis are fourth and fifth, respectively, among Western Conference frontcourt players. Houston Rockets guard James Harden and Oklahoma City guard Russell Westbrook remain the third and fourth guards, respectively, in the conference.

In the Eastern Conference, Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker and 76ers guard Ben Simmons are third and fourth in the backcourt voting. Boston forward Jayson Tatum and Philadelphia forward Jimmy Butler are fourth and fifth, respectively, in conference frontcourt voting.

Other totals of note: Vince Carter, 41, is seventh among Eastern Conference frontcourt players, and Lakers guard Lonzo Ball is eighth among Western Conference guards. Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins -- who hasn't played an NBA game in nearly 12 months due to a ruptured left Achilles tendon but is expected to return Jan. 18 -- remains 10th among Western Conference frontcourt players.

The All-Star starters -- and captains -- will be announced Jan. 24. Reserves will be announced Jan. 31.

Details for the All-Star draft have yet to be announced.