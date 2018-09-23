Pelicans' Anthony Davis signs with LeBron James' agent

New Orleans Pelicans All-Star Anthony Davis has signed with Rich Paul's Klutch Sports, which represents the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James.

The agency made the announcement Sunday, and James then welcomed Davis.

Coming off the best season of his career, averaging 28.1 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.6 blocks, Davis led the Pelicans to the second round of the playoffs last spring. He finished third in the MVP voting.

Davis has two years and $52 million left on his contract with the Pelicans, plus a $29 million player option for the 2020-21 season.

On Sept. 8, he parted ways with longtime agent Thad Foucher. To officially change agents, players are required to file paperwork with the players' union and then wait 15 days.