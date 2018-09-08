Pelicans star Anthony Davis parts ways with longtime agent

New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis has parted ways with longtime agent Thad Foucher, sources told ESPN.

To officially change agents, players are required to file paperwork with the players' union and then wait 15 days. Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, who represents LeBron James, among others, is a leading contender to represent Davis, sources said.

Davis has two years and $52 million left on his contract with the Pelicans, plus a $29 million player option for the 2020-21 season.

Coming off the best season of his career, averaging 28.1 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.6 blocks, Davis led the Pelicans to the second round of the playoffs last spring. He finished third in the MVP voting.