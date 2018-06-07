Photos appear to show Lindsey Vonn, P.K. Subban dating

Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn appears to be in another high-profile relationship with a famous athlete, this time P.K. Subban of the Nashville Predators.

The famed skier and the NHL defenseman walked the red carpet of the CMT Awards in Nashville on Wednesday night, and photos posted to their Instagram accounts appear to show that they are more than friends.

Vonn, 33, dated golfer Tiger Woods for nearly three years, with the pair splitting up in 2015.

Subban, 29, helped lead the Predators to the 2017 Stanley Cup Final, where they lost to Pittsburgh.

Subban joked about Vonn's attractiveness at the 2017 ESPYS. After the CMT Awards, a source confirmed to People magazine that Subban and Vonn are dating.