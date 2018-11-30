Kansas City Chiefs star running back Kareem Hunt was released from team late Friday night after a video emerged showing what appears to be the star running back striking a woman.

“Earlier this year, we were made aware of an incident involving running back Kareem Hunt," team officials said in a statement. "At that time, the and law enforcement initiated investigations into the issue."

"As part of our internal discussions with Kareem, several members of our management team spoke directly to him," the statement continued. "Kareem was not truthful in those discussions. The video released today confirms that fact. We are releasing Kareem immediately.”

Hunt released a brief statement to ESPN, saying, "I want to apologize for my actions. I deeply regret what I did. I hope to move on from this."

AP

Alleged victim Abigail Ottinger told Cleveland police on Feb. 10 she was “assaulted by a player and the man working at the desk refused to let her call the police and called her a slut,” according to police records obtained by ABC News.

It could not immediately be determined what if any actions authorities took in response to Ottinger's accusations.

Hunt was not arrested or charged by Cleveland police.

Cleveland Police officials said they did not release the surveillance video. TMZ first reported the story and posted the video.

In a statement to ABC News, a hotel spokesperson for Cleveland's The Metropolitan at the 9 hotel, issued a statement to ABC News confirming an incident did occur involving the running back. They added that it was an ongoing investigation and that they are cooperating.

AP

The 23-year-old, who led the league in rushing last year, was placed on the Commissioner Exempt list earlier in the day. The NFL said it, nor the Chiefs, had seen the video until Friday despite requesting it from police and the hotel for months.

"The NFL has placed Kareem Hunt of the Kansas City Chiefs on the Commissioner Exempt list, and as a result, he may not practice, play or attend games," NFL officials said in a statement.

"The NFL's investigation, which began immediately following the incident in February, will include a review of the new information that was made public today," the statement added.

Reuben Foster, another NFL player accused of domestic assault earlier this month was also placed on the Commissioner Exempt list.

Foster was picked up by the Washington Redskins, but is still not off that list.