QB Joe Burrow gets the start for LSU in opener against Miami

LSU will start Joe Burrow at quarterback in the season-opener against Miami, the school announced on Monday.

Burrow, who spent three years at Ohio State before leaving as a graduate transfer this offseason, beat out sophomore Myles Brennan to win the job. Sophomore Andre Sale is listed as the team's third-string QB.

Burrow was the backup to former Buckeye quarterback JT Barrett the last two seasons. He appeared in a total of 10 games, completing 29 of 39 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 53 yards and a score.

Burrow didn't get to campus in Baton Rouge until after spring practice ended, but he made a strong impression on players right away. At SEC media days, tight end Foster Moreau told reporters he was impressed by Burrow's accuracy, saying he was "spot on" during their workouts together.

"We felt that his knowledge of the game is able, his ability to run the offense, he can be a pro quarterback," said LSU coach Ed Orgeron prior to the start of camp. "He can run the , extend plays if he has to, he's very tough. He's a leader."

LSU opens against No. 8 Miami in what Orgeron described as a "momentum" game for the rest of the season. Two weeks later, the Tigers will travel to No. 9 Auburn for another pivotal game.