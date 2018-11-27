Rachael Ostovich granted restraining order against husband

UFC flyweight Rachael Ostovich was granted a temporary restraining order against her husband, Arnold Berdon, following a recent alleged altercation in Hawaii.

Ostovich, 27, was hospitalized with a broken orbital bone following an attack last weekend, her manager, Brian Butler-Au, told ESPN earlier this week. According to court records, Ostovich filed for and was granted a restraining order against Berdon, who is also a professional MMA fighter, on Monday. The order is set to expire in May 2019.

TMZ first reported the news.

Ostovich (4-4) was scheduled to face Paige VanZant on Jan. 19 in Brooklyn, in the first event of the UFC's new rights deal with ESPN. She has withdrawn from the bout due to injuries suffered in the attack, according to her representatives.

Berdon, 27, last fought in June. He has fought for various regional promotions, including Titan FC and Victory FC.