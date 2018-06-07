Rafael Nadal continues bid for 11th French Open title

PARIS -- Rafael Nadal is into the French Open semifinals for the 11th time.

The top-ranked Spaniard completed a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win over Diego Schwartzman of Argentina over two days Thursday after their quarterfinal was halted by rain on Wednesday night.

Nadal was serving at 5-3, 30-15 after having dropped the first set when play was stopped.

He came back on court in full swing and made Schwartzman run a lot with a combination of deep groundstrokes and subtle drop shots. He was also able to raise his level when in danger, saving three break points in the eighth game of the third set with great shot-making, and four more in the final set.

Nadal is only the third male player in the Open era to reach 11 semifinals at a single Grand Slam, alongside Roger Federer and Jimmy Connors.

The 10-time Roland Garros champion will next face Juan Martin del Potro, who beat Marin Cilic 7-6, 5-7, 6-3, 7-5.

In that quarterfinal, the fifth-seeded del Potro confronted a spectator sitting in Court Suzanne Lenglen after he hit a double fault to drop his serve at a crucial moment in the second set against the third-seeded Cilic.

The double fault gave Cilic a 5-4 lead in the second set of their quarterfinal.

Immediately after double-faulting, del Potro turned to the spectator and gestured angrily. He then walked to the box and spoke for a few seconds with the spectator, who looked embarrassed.

Del Potro then exchanged a few words with the umpire and returned to his chair, smashing his racket in anger.