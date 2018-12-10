Raiders fire general manager Reggie McKenzie

The Oakland Raiders have fired general manager Reggie McKenzie, effective immediately, sources confirmed to ESPN.

McKenzie, 55, has been the Raiders GM since 2012. He was signed through the 2021 NFL draft as part of a four-year extension he signed in 2016.

The Raiders are 3-10 and have traded former first-round picks Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper this season for future first-round draft picks as they rebuild the team around coach Jon Gruden.

Gruden signed a 10-year contract when he returned to the Raiders this year.

The Raiders were 39-70 with McKenzie as GM, 29th in the NFL (.358 win percentage) during that time span.

NFL Network first reported the news of McKenzie's firing.