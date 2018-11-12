Raiders handing out masks because of fires

OAKLAND, Calif. -- With Northern California's deadly Camp Fire raging just a few hours north and a lingering smell of charcoal in the air, the Oakland Raiders made masks available to those who wanted them as they entered Oakland Coliseum on Sunday.

On Friday, the NFL issued a statement saying, "We are monitoring conditions in California and are in close communication with the clubs and local authorities," but Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Raiders proceeded as scheduled at 1:05 p.m. local time.

"Once the game started we didn't even think about it," Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said after his team's 20-6 victory. "We didn't want to give it too much attention because then it can really play a mind trick on you, if you're out there thinking about the air quality. I'm pretty sure we wouldn't be out there if it wasn't safe enough."

Security guards at the stadium were required to wear masks as they worked.

As of 11 a.m. PT, the air was listed as unhealthy by the Environmental Protection Agency's website.

"I felt it early and in warm-ups, and it was stronger," Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers said. "But I guess like anything, you get used to it. I didn't think it was a factor as far as the game."