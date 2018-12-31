Raiders hiring draft analyst Mike Mayock as general manager

The Oakland Raiders are hiring NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock as their general manager, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden called Mayock a "passionate personnel man" following his team's season-ending 35-3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

"He loves it," Gruden said. "He has done it for a long time. I know he has had opportunities to get back into the NFL as a general manager. We will see what happens. We will see how the dust settles."

Mayock has drawn interest as a general manger in previous years, including for the Washington Redskins' opening before the 2017 season.

He will replace Reggie McKenzie, whom the Raiders fired on Dec. 10.

The Raiders, who finished 4-12, have the No. 4 overall pick in the draft, as well as the first-round picks belonging to the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears.

The announcement of Mayock's hire is expected to be made as early as Monday.

