Rams acquire Jags DE Dante Fowler for draft picks

The Los Angeles Rams have acquired defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a third-round draft pick in 2019 and fifth-round selection in 2020, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Rams are giving up two picks for a player who will become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

He joins a loaded Rams defensive line rotation that already includes Aaron Donald, who leads the NFL with 10 sacks, Ndamukong Suh and Michael Brockers.

Fowler was taken with the third overall pick in the 2015 draft. The 24-year-old has started just one game in three seasons, but he does have 14 sacks.

Fowler has had some issues off the field. He was suspended by the Jags during training camp after an altercation. He has also been arrested twice and was suspended for this year's opener for violating the league's conduct policy.