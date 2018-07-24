Rams, Todd Gurley agree to record deal worth $45 million in guaranteed money

The Los Angeles Rams and Todd Gurley have reached an agreement on a four-year contract extension worth $60 million, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter, in a deal that resets the market for running backs.

The deal ties Gurley to the Rams for the next six seasons and includes $45 million guaranteed, the largest guarantee given to a running back, the source told Schefter. Gurley also will receive a $20 million signing bonus, according to the source.

It also is the largest per-year average for any running back, providing a new benchmarks for other running backs looking for new deals, such as Arizona's David Johnson and Dallas' Ezekiel Elliott.