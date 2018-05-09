Raptors' Dwane Casey named Coach of the Year by his NBA colleagues

Raptors coach Dwane Casey has won the Michael H. Goldberg NBCA Coach of the Year Award, which is voted on annually by the league's 30 head coaches.

The National Basketball Coaches Association announced Casey as the winner Wednesday, two days after the top-seeded Raptors were swept by the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

"The Michael H. Goldberg NBCA Coach of the Year Award for the top NBA Coach as voted by his peers is one of the most meaningful in all of pro sports," Mavericks coach and NBCA president Rick Carlisle said in a release. "Dwane Casey once again maximized the Toronto roster to achieve the top record in the Eastern Conference. Congratulations to Dwane on this prestigious recognition."

"To be honored by your peers is incredibly gratifying, and I am so thankful to my colleagues across the league for this recognition. I'm also grateful to the talented and dedicated coaching staff I work with every day in Toronto," Casey said in the release.

Casey coached the Raptors to the best record in franchise history this season at 59-23. He has coached Toronto since 2011, leading the Raptors to five straight playoff appearances and three consecutive 50-win seasons. The Raptors have set franchise-record win totals in three of the past four years and finished atop the East for the first time this year.

Toronto's deepest playoff run came in 2016, when it lost to the eventual-champion Cavaliers in a six-game Eastern Conference finals.

Neither Casey nor team president Masai Ujiri spoke to reporters Tuesday. Ujiri is expected to speak later this week. Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said Monday that it would be "absurd" for the Raptors to fire Casey.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.?