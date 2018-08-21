Ravens CB Jimmy Smith suspended four games

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith has been suspended for the first four games of the 2018 season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Smith is permitted to be with the Ravens through the preseason and hsi suspension will begin on Sept. 1. He will be eligible to return to the Ravens on Oct. 1.

He will miss the Ravens' games against the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Smith didn't play in the Ravens' preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night with the team saying he missed the game because of a personal matter.

Smith, 30, has 11 interceptions, 59 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and a sack in 86 games (68 starts) with the Ravens.