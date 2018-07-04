Rays' Gomez takes bat to water cooler after striking out

Carlos Gomez provided some Fourth of July fireworks in the Tampa Bay Rays' dugout Wednesday, destroying a water cooler in a display of frustration after striking out in Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

The Rays had runners at first and second with no outs in the second inning when Gomez squared to bunt on an 0-1 pitch from Marlins right-hander Jose Urena.

The ball appeared to hit Gomez's right hand, but plate umpire Chris Segal called it a foul ball, saying that Gomez had offered at the pitch. Gomez struck out on the next pitch and appeared to say something briefly to Segal as he headed to the dugout.

Once in the dugout, Gomez smashed a small rectangular cooler with his bat. He then punched a larger cooler.

Gomez, 32, is struggling through a rough season with the Rays. He entered Wednesday's game with a career-worst .198 batting average.