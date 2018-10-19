RB Carlos Hyde being traded to Jaguars by Browns

The Cleveland Browns have traded running back Carlos Hyde to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a fifth-round draft pick.

Cleveland announced the terms of the trade, which is pending a physical, on Friday.

Hyde has rushed for 382 yards with five touchdowns in 2018, but the deal will open more rushing opportunities for rookie Nick Chubb. The second-round pick has 173 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Duke Johnson Jr. is the only other Cleveland running back with more than 100 rushing yards in 2018.

The Jaguars have been without starting running Leonard Fournette for the majority of the season. Fournette has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, missing his third straight contest due to a right hamstring injury.