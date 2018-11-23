Despite 4-7 record, Falcons owner Arthur Blank supports coach Dan Quinn

NEW ORLEANS -- Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank gave coach Dan Quinn a vote of confidence after Thursday's 31-17 loss to the Saints dropped the Falcons to 4-7 and all but ended their playoff hopes.

Blank expressed total faith in Quinn, who guided the Falcons to the 2016 Super Bowl.

"Absolutely. We love our coach," Blank told ESPN. "Our coach is not the problem."

Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff were rewarded with three-year extensions in July. They are signed through 2022.

The Falcons have been inconsistent throughout this season, starting 1-4, winning three straight to even their record, then dropping the past three games. Injuries have been an issue, with six starters placed on injured reserve, including Pro Bowlers Devonta Freeman, Keanu Neal and Deion Jones.

"It's a reason, but it's not an excuse," Blank said of the injuries. "That's what the coach would tell you. That's what the players would tell you. There have been some crippling injuries, but other guys have stepped up and played the best they can. Some cases, that's good enough. In some cases, not quite."

Blank saw a simple reason behind the implosion in another loss to the rival Saints.

"I thought it was pretty obvious tonight: We had a few turnovers, which are always brutal," Blank said. "To have four of them, it's nearly impossible to win. And we couldn't run the ball tonight; couldn't stop the run. That's the story of the game."