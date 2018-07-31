Red Sox trade for Angels' Ian Kinsler

The Boston Red Sox have acquired former Gold Glove-winning second baseman Ian Kinsler from the Los Angeles Angels, the team announced Monday night.

Kinsler, 36, is batting only .239 this season, with 13 home runs and 32 RBIs. But with second baseman Dustin Pedroia shelved indefinitely, the Red Sox had been looking for more depth at the position.

Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski told reporters after Monday's game that he expects Kinsler to be the team's everyday second baseman. He also said the team could be done dealing, adding that he likes his bullpen, which has been speculated to be an area the team would address.

Red Sox pitcher David Price, who played with Kinsler in Detroit, said, "He's the closest teammate I've ever had to Dustin Pedroia."

Kinsler, who was also a finalist for the Gold Glove Award in 2017, has never started at another defensive position in his 13-year major league career.

The Angels are getting two Triple-A relievers, right-hander Ty Buttery and left-hander Williams Jerez, in return. Buttery is 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 44 innings, and Jerez is 2-1 with a 3.68 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 51? innings, both at Pawtucket this season.

The Angels are also sending the Red Sox $1.8 million of the remaining $3.6 million on Kinsler's deal, according to multiple reports.

Dombrowski is familiar with Kinsler. In November 2013, when he was general manager of the Detroit Tigers, Dombrowski traded for Kinsler, bringing him over from the Texas Rangers in a straight-up trade for Prince Fielder.

Kinsler played for the Tigers for four years. He was named to his fourth All-Star team in 2014, and in 2016 he won a Gold Glove.

Kinsler, who spent his first eight seasons with the Texas Rangers, is a lifetime .272 hitter. In December 2017, he was traded to the Angels.

He is the fourth former Tiger acquired by the Red Sox under Dombrowski, joining Price, slugger J.D. Martinez and pitcher Rick Porcello.