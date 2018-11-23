Redskins lineman Trent Williams taken to hospital for precautionary reasons

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams was taken to a hospital for unspecified precautionary reasons after the team's loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Redskins didn't provide any other details on Williams' condition Thursday, but Williams was seen by reporters at AT&T Stadium walking under his own power into an ambulance.

Williams got hit in the chest during the game and had to miss one play, but he returned the following series, a team official told ESPN's John Keim.

Coach Jay Gruden didn't include the 30-year-old in an update on injuries after the game.

The six-time Pro Bowl player returned to the lineup against the Cowboys after missing three games with a dislocated right thumb.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.