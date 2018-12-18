Redskins' Montae Nicholson arrested after attack

Washington Redskins safety Montae Nicholson was arrested early Tuesday morning after he and a female companion allegedly attacked another couple, according to a Loudoun County police report.

Nicholson was charged with assault and battery and being drunk in public. He was held on a $2,500 secured bond. His companion, Sydney Maggiore, was charged with malicious wounding and assault and battery.

According to the report, deputies responded to reports of a fight in Ashburn, Virginia -- minutes from the Redskins' training facility. When deputies arrived, the two alleged victims were still on the scene. The report states that "an investigation determined the male suspect assaulted the male victim, and the female suspect struck the female victim with a bottle and also assaulted the male victim."

The report also says one of the victims claimed the altercation occurred after the "suspects pulled up in a vehicle and honked the horn at them." Nicholson and Maggiore returned to the scene after deputies arrived. The two alleged victims were treated at a local hospital for injuries that were considered serious but not life-threatening.

Redskins senior vice president of communications Tony Wyllie said in a statement: "We are aware of the arrest of Montae Nicholson. We are gathering more information and will not comment until we have further details."

The Redskins recently attracted intense criticism and questions when they claimed linebacker Reuben Foster off waivers three days after he was arrested on domestic violence charges and subsequently released by the San Francisco 49ers. They also dealt with a controversy stemming from a private Instagram chat involving linebacker Mason Foster in which he used vulgar language in referring to the organization and its fans. Foster later claimed some of the statements were his, but the rest were from his cousin handling the account.

Nicholson, a fourth-round pick in 2017, started the first seven games for Washington this season. But he lost his starting job when the Redskins acquired Ha Ha Clinton-Dix from the Green Bay Packers. Since Clinton-Dix arrived, Nicholson has played a combined 22 snaps from scrimmage, with only four in the past six games and none in the last four.

Washington (7-7) snapped a four-game losing streak in Jacksonville on Sunday and remains alive in the playoff race. The Redskins play at Tennessee on Saturday.