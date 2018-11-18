Redskins QB Alex Smith suffers severe ankle injury against Texans

LANDOVER, Md. -- Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith suffered a right ankle injury and was carted off the field in the third quarter of Sunday's game vs. the Houston Texans.

The injury was severe enough that players from both sides took knees as he was still on the ground and every player from the Redskins went to the cart before it pulled away. Most of the players from the Texans' sideline came over to him as well. As Smith left the field he waved to the crowd and put his hands together as if in a prayer.

Smith was injured when Houston's J.J. Watt and Kareem Jackson sacked him with 7 minutes, 43 seconds left in the third quarter. The Redskins only have one other quarterback on the roster in Colt McCoy, who threw a touchdown pass on the ensuing series after replacing Smith.

Former Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann, who was in attendance, tweeted that Smith's injury occurred 33 years to the day that he broke his leg in a Monday night game on Nov. 18, 1985, vs. the New York Giants. Theismann, who was 35 at the time, never played again.

The Redskins traded for Smith in the offseason, sending a third-round pick and corner Kendall Fuller to Kansas City.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who backed up Smith last season, also tweeted his concern and best wishes.

McCoy has not started since Week 15 of the 2014 season.