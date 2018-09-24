Richard Sherman sidelined 'a couple weeks' after straining calf

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman "will be out a couple weeks" with a left calf strain, coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Monday afternoon.

Sources told ESPN earlier Monday that Sherman would be out two to three weeks with the injury.

Sherman departed the game in the second quarter, though it was unclear if a certain play caused it or it was the result of a heel/calf issue that had been bothering him all week and caused him to miss practice on Thursday.

Before Sunday's injury, Sherman was playing his third regular-season game after recovering from the torn right Achilles he suffered in November. He also had surgery to remove bone spurs from his left heel in the offseason.

Shanahan said Sunday's issue was unrelated to previous procedures.

"I was told it's not connected," Shanahan said. "This is his left calf, so I'm told it's not connected."

After exiting the game, Sherman was seen limping on the sideline and a 49ers staff member helped him to the locker room at halftime. Sherman had two tackles and broke up a deep pass intended for receiver Tyreek Hill.