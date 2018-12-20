Rick Pitino near deal to coach EuroLeague power Panathinkaikos

Rick Pitino is finalizing a to deal become head coach of EuroLeague power Panathinkaikos of Greece, sources told ESPN on Thursday.

A formal agreement on a deal to coach the rest of the season is expected soon.

Pitino, 66, was fired at Louisville in the aftermath of the FBI probe into college basketball. Testimony and recordings of government-taped calls suggested that Pitino was unaware of the payments made to former Louisville recruit Brian Bowen's family.

The FBI probe was one of a series of scandals at Louisville under Pitino, including an NCAA investigation into strippers and prostitutes used in recruiting visits with players.

He won two national championships (1996 and 2013) and reached five Final Fours during his college coaching career.