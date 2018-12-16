Robbie Lawler will fight Ben Askren at UFC 235

The UFC has moved a welterweight matchup between former champion Robbie Lawler and undefeated newcomer Ben Askren to UFC 235 on March 2, following the recent cancellation of UFC 233.

The promotion officially announced the new date on Thursday. The 170-pound contest was originally supposed to take place Jan. 26 in Anaheim, California, but the UFC elected to cancel that event due to a combination of factors. UFC 235 will take place in Las Vegas.

Askren (18-0) told ESPN earlier this week he was willing to face a different opponent on Jan. 19, the UFC's first card of 2019, before the fight with Lawler, but the promotion ultimately decided to keep him sidelined until March.

Askren, 34, is a former champion at Bellator and One Championship. He is also a former Division I national champion collegiate wrestler.

Lawler (28-12) hasn't fought since December 2017, due to a torn ACL. He is coming off a decision loss to Rafael dos Anjos.

The UFC has not announced a main event for the UFC 235 pay-per-view.