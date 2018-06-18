Rudy Gay opting out, will become unrestricted free agent

San Antonio Spurs forward Rudy Gay is declining his 2018-19 player option to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, league sources tell ESPN.

Gay is turning down a salary of $8.8 million in order to hit free agency.

The 31-year-old veteran signed a two-year, $17 million deal with the Spurs in the offseason of 2017, and the deal contained a player option on the second year. For the first time in his 11-year NBA career, Gay served in a reserve capacity in his lone season in San Antonio.

He appeared in 57 games during the 2017-18 campaign, contributing admirably with averages of 11.5 points and 5.1 rebounds.

The Spurs are now waiting for the decision of shooting guard Danny Green. He has a player option of $10 million.