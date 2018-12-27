RV used by Browns QBs during 'Hard Knocks' is up for sale

One of the RVs rented by Baker Mayfield and used by Cleveland Browns quarterbacks during training camp can be yours ... for $195,000.

The RV that the team's quarterbacks used during downtime -- and was featured on HBO's "Hard Knocks" -- is for sale.

Purchase of the luxury Class A Forest River Georgetown 377XL vehicle includes an autographed refrigerator and the original renter's contract signed by Mayfield.

Neff Brothers RV in Lorain, Ohio, has the RV for sale and is taking offers.

Mayfield rented three RVs during camp, as directed by veteran quarterback Drew Stanton.

Stanton said the tradition started when he played for Detroit, and he brought it to Cleveland so Stanton, Tyrod Taylor, Mayfield and Brogan Roback (who was released at the end of camp) could use it during downtime.

Because of his status as a rookie and the first overall pick in the draft, Mayfield was assigned the task of ensuring the RV was paid for and in place.

TMZ first reported that the RV was for sale. TMZ reported that of the three RVs Mayfield rented, the model for sale is the nicest.