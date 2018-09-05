Ryder Cup: Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson and Paul Casey make European team

Thomas Bjorn has selected Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson, Sergio Garcia and Paul Casey as wild cards for his European Ryder Cup team, it was announced Wednesday.

The foursome will join the eight players who have already booked automatic places to play in the competition at Le Golf National in Paris, beginning September 28.

Among the automatic qualifiers is Rory McIlroy who makes his fifth consecutive Team Europe appearance and whose participation this year will tie him with Darren Clarke for the most Team Europe appearances by a player from Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm, Alex Noren and Thorbjorn Olesenn will be making their maiden Ryder Cup appearances.

The Open champion Francesco Molinari and Olympic champion Justin Rose are the other two players who made the automatic qualification.

Tiger Woods was one of three golfers named as at-large picks to the U.S. Ryder Cup team by captain Jim Furyk on Tuesday.

Woods, who has five top-10 finishes this year, including a runner-up at the PGA Championship three weeks ago, ended up 11th in the final Ryder Cup standings.

Mickelson and DeChambeau also received at-large picks Tuesday and will join qualifiers Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Webb Simpson.

Furyk will add a final pick Monday following the BMW Championship at Aronimink Golf Club.

The 2018 Ryder Cup will be played at Le Golf National, outside Paris, on Sept. 28-30.