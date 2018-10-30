Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks eligible to play in Week 14 after ban

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks will have his indefinite suspension lifted by the NFL and will be eligible to return to action in Week 14, NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy confirmed Tuesday.

Kendricks was suspended Oct. 2 after pleading guilty in September to federal insider trading charges. He is not scheduled to be sentenced until Jan. 24, when, based on federal guidelines, he could be facing 30 to 37 months in prison.

He will be eligible to practice in Week 12 before returning for the Dec. 10 game against the Vikings on Monday Night Football. Kendricks' younger brother, Eric, is a starting linebacker for Minnesota.

The suspension will have covered eight games, including the three games that Kendricks already has missed, and Seattle's bye week.

Kendricks met with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell at league headquarters in New York last week and explained that he never profited off his insider trading, paid back the money involved and demonstrated contrition, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

It was Kendricks' third meeting with league officials since his suspension went into effect but his first with Goodell, a source told ESPN's Brady Henderson.

The 28-year-old Kendricks and the Seahawks were hoping that the NFL would come to a decision by early this week on how long he would remain suspended.

"I've just been in support of him and tried to stay abreast of it," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Friday. "Really, what I'm concerned about is Mychal and trying to keep him attuned to what's going on because it's a very difficult situation to be in limbo.

"He's got some big stuff coming up in January, but this is different. This is a different set of circumstances and he's working with the league and hoping that he can get a sense for where it fits and get his mind right and all that. I've just been trying to get information to help Mychal kind of make sense of all of this."

News of the NFL's decision comes two days after K.J. Wright made his season debut following a late-August knee scope. Kendricks is among the players Seattle used at weakside linebacker in Wright's absence. He recorded 15 tackles and a pair of sacks in his three games with the Seahawks, who signed him on Sept. 13 to a one-year deal worth $743,529 -- the prorated amount of a $790,000 minimum salary.

ESPN's Brady Henderson contributed to this report.