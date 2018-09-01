Seahawks to put Byron Maxwell on injured reserve

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Byron Maxwell, who hasn't played this preseason because of a hip injury, will be put on injured reserve and miss the 2018 season, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.

Maxwell, who signed a one-year, $3 million deal with Seattle this offseason, had been projected as the Seahawks' starting left cornerback.

Released by the Miami Dolphins last October after losing his starting job, Maxwell returned to the Seahawks in November after Richard Sherman suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. He played the majority of his first game back after rookie right cornerback Shaquill Griffin suffered a concussion on the opening possession, and Maxwell remained in the starting lineup for the final six games, eventually replacing Jeremy Lane on the left side.

A sixth-round pick by Seattle in 2011, Maxwell started 17 games between the 2013 and 2014 seasons before signing a lucrative free-agent deal in 2015 with the Philadelphia Eagles, who then traded him to Miami after one season.

ESPN's Brady Henderson contributed to this report.