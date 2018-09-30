Seahawks 'stuck' on 2nd-round pick as compensation for Earl Thomas

Although the Seattle Seahawks are open to trading Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas, they have refused to budge on their asking price of a 2019 second-round draft pick, league sources tell ESPN.

It is an asking price the Seahawks are "stuck" on, according to a source.

The Chiefs were unwilling to meet that price but would be interested if the Seahawks were to lower their demands. The Cowboys offered a second-round pick at one point during the preseason, but Seattle wanted more from Dallas, especially considering that the teams were playing in Week 3.

But now that matchup has passed, and Kansas City has remained interested -- with other NFL executives handicapping the Chiefs as the favorite for multiple reasons. The Chiefs have an extra second-round pick from the Rams thanks to their Marcus Peters trade last year. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach is considered aggressive by many, and Kansas City is in the AFC, out of conference for Seattle.

Thomas was a full participant in practice Thursday and Friday after sitting out two practices last week. He was in the lineup for the Seahawks' home opener last Sunday and had two interceptions in their victory over Dallas.

Coach Pete Carroll said earlier this week that the Seahawks and Thomas are "in a good place" despite the star safety's ongoing contract dispute with the team.

