Not wanting to miss a voluntary practice Monday, veteran Buffalo Bills cornerback Shareece Wright took about a 550-mile and over eight-hour Uber trip from Chicago's O'Hare Airport to the team's practice facility in Orchard Park, New York.

Wright later tweeted that the ride, which began Sunday night around 11 p.m., cost $632.08. One of Wright's representatives, Tamerat Berhe, tweeted that Wright also gave a $300 tip for a total cost of $932.08.

It is unclear if Wright's flight from Chicago was canceled. Uber is available in Chicago but the ride-sharing service will not be allowed to operate in Buffalo until June 29, making Wright's mode of transportation rare for the region.

Wright, 30, signed with the Bills last month after spending the past two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. He is expected to compete for a role at cornerback behind returning starter Ronald Darby and 2017 first-round pick Tre'Davious White.