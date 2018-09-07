Shohei Ohtani plans to finish season as Angels' DH; no decision on surgery

CHICAGO -- Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani says he plans to finish this season as the team's designated hitter and hasn't decided yet whether he'll have Tommy John surgery.

The 24-year-old rookie from Japan says he hopes to return as a DH next season. Ohtani was in the lineup as the DH on Friday night against the Chicago White Sox.

The Angels announced Wednesday that an MRI showed Ohtani had new damage in his pitching elbow, and that Tommy John surgery was the recommended course of action. Ohtani, who throws right-handed and bats left-handed, hit two home runs later that night against the Texas Rangers.

If Ohtani has the reconstructive surgery, he almost certainly would not pitch again in the majors until 2020.

Ohtani says swinging the bat doesn't affect his elbow. He said he is looking into every option and hopes to make a decision about surgery toward the end of the season.

Ohtani is hitting .287 with 18 home runs and 47 RBIs. As a pitcher, he's 4-2 with a 3.31 ERA in 10 starts.