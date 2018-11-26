Source: Mack Brown, UNC agree to deal

Mack Brown has agreed to terms to become the next head coach at North Carolina, a source tells ESPN, pending approval by the university's board.

Brown replaces Larry Fedora, who was fired Sunday after going 45-43 in seven seasons at UNC.

Brown, 67, is 244-122-1 in 30 seasons as a head coach. He is part of the 2018 College Football Hall of Fame class and won the 2005 national championship at Texas.

Brown, who has served as an ESPN college football analyst for the past five years, was 69-46-1 at North Carolina during his first stint and led the Tar Heels to winning seasons in each of his last eight years, including top-10 finishes in the polls his last two seasons, in 1996 and 1997.

Brown needs four wins at North Carolina to pass Dick Crum (72) for the most victories in program history. Brown is currently tied with Bill Dooley for the second-most wins in program history with 69.