Source: Orioles, Dodgers expected to finalize Manny Machado trade

After a hold-up on a reported medical issue of a prospect, the Baltimore Orioles and Dodgers are expected to finalize their agreed-to trade of Manny Machado to Los Angeles in exchange for a package of minor leaguers, a source told ESPN's Jerry Crasnick.

According to multiple reports, the trade hit a snag earlier Wednesday, with the Orioles having some issues regarding the physical of one of the prospects Los Angeles had agreed to send.

According to Fancred, the issue was not related to Double-A outfielder Yusniel Diaz, who is believed to be the centerpiece of the deal.

The Athletic reported Tuesday night that the Dodgers were on the verge of acquiring Machado, the All-Star shortstop due to become a free agent after the season. That came on the heels of an ESPN report that the Orioles had the structure of a deal in place for Machado and were working through specific aspects of the trade, including going through medical records and other paperwork involved in the transaction.

Asked during Tuesday's All-Star Game about all the trade rumors swirling around his name, Machado said he was trying to enjoy his off day Wednesday before the regular season resumes.

"I don't know if I'm going to get a call or not," he said. "But as of now, I haven't heard anything."