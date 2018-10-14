Source: RB Dalvin Cook expected to play half of Vikings' offensive snaps

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is expected to play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, though for only about half of the offensive snaps, if that, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Cook, listed as questionable with a hamstring injury that sidelined him for two games in the first five weeks, is still not 100 percent.

After practicing in full on Thursday -- the first time he was able to go through an entire session since he injured his left hamstring on Sept. 16 in Green Bay -- Cook was back to being limited on Friday.

Cook said Friday that he feels "way better" now compared to where he was nearly a month ago, but he still considers himself "day-to-day."

"That's the tricky thing with these hamstrings," the running back said. "It's more of a 'feel' thing, and I'm just trying to feel through it each and every day."

After missing the Buffalo game in Week 3, Cook returned on a pitch count against the Rams. He saw the field for 18 plays and took 10 carries a total of 20 yards.

Cook said he did not reinjure his hamstring in Los Angeles, and his absence from practice last week and during Minnesota's Week 5 win over the Eagles was because he's still trying "to get where I need to be at."

In three games, Cook has 36 carries for 98 yards.

Information from ESPN's Courtney Cronin was used in this report.