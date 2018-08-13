Source: First-rounder Roquan Smith nears end of holdout with Bears

The Chicago Bears and first-round pick Roquan Smith are working to put the finishing touches on an agreement and have a deal done by end of day, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Selected with the eighth overall pick in the draft, Smith is the only unsigned rookie in the NFL. Part of the reason for his holdout has been language in his contract that would allow the team to reclaim guaranteed money if the linebacker is suspended under the NFL's new helmet-contact rules, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The University of Georgia product was named SEC Defensive Player of the Year and a consensus All-American last season and had been expected to start immediately at one of the Bears' linebacker spots.

Smith's speed (4.51-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine) also lends itself to the rookie staying on the field on passing downs. One of Smith's strengths at Georgia was his ability to run with tight ends in coverage.

Information from ESPN's Jeff Dickerson was used in this report.