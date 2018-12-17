Source: Thunder pick up Billy Donovan option for 2019-20

The Oklahoma City Thunder have picked up the option on coach Billy Donovan's contract for the 2019-20 season, the final year on his original five-year deal, a league source told ESPN.

Donovan has a 168-106 (.613) record in his three-plus seasons with the Thunder, trailing only Steve Kerr, Gregg Popovich and Brad Stevens for victories with one team in that span of time.

Thunder executive VP and GM Sam Presti has worked closely with Donovan, whom he hired out of Florida three years ago, and considered the guaranteeing of the contract largely a formality. It is possible that a strong playoff performance could move the organization to pursue a contract extension with Donovan, but his contract is now guaranteed through next season.

Donovan has the Thunder in the third place in the Western Conference, 18-10 and 1½ games behind first-place Denver. Oklahoma City has lost in the opening round of the playoffs the past two seasons after reaching the Western Conference finals against Golden State in 2015-16 with Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant.

Donovan won two national championships and reached three Final Fours at Florida before Presti recruited him to the NBA after Scott Brooks' dismissal.