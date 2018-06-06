Sources: 76ers ownership meets to discuss Bryan Colangelo's future in wake of probe

The Philadelphia 76ers ownership group, including CEO Scott O'Neill, met for several hours in New York on Tuesday evening to discuss whether the findings of a probe into president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo necessitates his firing, league sources told ESPN.

A decision could be reached as soon Wednesday, league sources said.

The Sixers retained the law firm of Paul/Weiss to investigate several secret Twitter accounts that have been tied to Colangelo and his wife Barbara. Investigators interviewed both Colangelo, 53, and his wife Barbara separately for several hours over Sunday and Monday, league sources said.

Colangelo has professed no knowledge of his wife's alleged year-plus of unleashing privileged information and attacks on Sixers players, coaches, former and rival executives, sources said. Sixers ownership is struggling to separate Colangelo from his wife, if she indeed, posted those remarks.

The tweets included defenses of Colangelo's job performance and disparaging comments about superstar Joel Embiid, Colangelo's predecessor with the Sixers, Sam Hinkie, as well as his successor as president of the Toronto Raptors, Masai Ujiri. Other tweets alluded to sensitive information about events leading to Markelle Fultz's bizarre season-long shooting yips.

The tweets mentioned the Sixers have video footage, presumably from their practice facility, of Fultz's trainer, Keith Williams, instructing Fultz to shoot while sitting on a chair lying on his back. Only a small circle of Sixers would have been privy to that information.

Regardless of Colangelo's future, the Sixers are prepared to make coach Brett Brown front-and-center in July free-agent presentations, league sources said. Brown has constructed a tremendous reputation among NBA players, and played an integral part in the 76ers' free-agent acquisitions of JJ Redick, Marco Belinelli and Ersan Ilyasova. The hiring of Monty Williams as his lead assistant coach, a former Team USA assistant, will be impactful in free-agent conversations, too. Williams has strong relationships with star players throughout the league.

The Sixers could turn to assistant GMs Marc Eversley and Ned Cohen to navigate the Sixers through the June 21 draft and July free agency. The Sixers plan to pursue free agents LeBron James and Paul George with a maximum contract slot.

Colangelo's tenure with the Sixers has been fraught with controversy. His father, Jerry, became the chairman of the Sixers and Bryan's hiring as president of basketball operations followed shortly after the firing of former GM Hinkie.

Colangelo traded the No. 3 overall pick and a future first-round pick to Boston for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft. Boston selected star forward Jayson Tatum at No. 3, and Philadelphia moved up to take guard Fultz No. 1 overall. The charges of nepotism and that so-far failed trade have played a factor in the Sixers fan base's cool feelings about the Colangelo family.