Sources: Grizzlies' Garrett Temple and Omri Casspi involved in altercation after loss

Memphis Grizzlies teammates Garrett Temple and Omri Casspi got into a physical altercation during a postgame meeting in the locker room on Wednesday, sources confirmed to ESPN.

The incident occurred following a 101-94 home loss to the Detroit Pistons. It was Memphis' third consecutive defeat.

The scuffle was "heat-of-the-moment stuff," a source described to ESPN.

Following the game against the Pistons, the club held a lengthy meeting in a closed locker room. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff took more than 30 minutes to emerge and address the media.

It was even longer before the locker room was opened, and by then it was occupied only by team leaders Marc Gasol and Mike Conley.

"A conversation that needed to be had that will stay between those of us that were in that locker room,'' Bickerstaff said about the session.

Wednesday's loss was the 10th game that Memphis (18-19) has dropped in its past 13 contests.

The Athletic first reported the altercation between the two players.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.