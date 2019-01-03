Sources: Grizzlies package players, picks for Bulls' Justin Holiday

The Memphis Grizzlies have acquired Chicago Bulls forward Justin Holiday for two players and two future second-round draft picks, league sources told ESPN.

The Grizzlies sent the Bulls their 2019 and 2020 second-round picks, along with forward Wayne Selden and guard MarShon Brooks, sources said.

Memphis had believed it had a deal including Brooks and Selden for Kelly Oubre Jr. in early December, but that deal fall apart when the Phoenix Suns were under the impression they were receiving Memphis' Dillon Brooks as part of a three-way deal.

Memphis has struggled lately and coveted the athletic playmaking ability of Holiday, who is averaging 11.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 35 minutes a game.

Holiday is on an expiring contract and could be moved again before the Feb. 7 trade deadline as long as his contract is not aggregated with another player. However, by giving up the two second-round picks, it would seem Memphis' intent is to re-sign Holiday this summer.

The Grizzlies remain $463,000 under the luxury tax with the $4.4 million addition of Holiday.

The Bulls are in a dealmaking mode, shopping center Robin Lopez and forward Jabari Parker in trade talks, sources said.

With the trade, Chicago has 16 players on its roster and will need to waive a player. Management was still working on that decision Thursday night; however, the team probably will waive guard Cameron Payne, league sources said. After the Oklahoma City Thunder selected him 14th overall in the 2015 NBA draft, Payne, 24, has struggled to stay healthy and find traction in the league.

ESPN front office Insider Bobby Marks contributed to this report.