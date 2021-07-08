Sources: Immanuel Quickley, Miles Bridges, P.J. Washington out of Team USA training camp due to protocols

USA Select Team players Immanuel Quickley of the New York Knicks and Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington of the Charlotte Hornets are out of training camp due to COVID-19 protocols, sources told ESPN.

All three players were away from the team for practice at UNLV on Thursday. All nine members of Team USA who are in Las Vegas were on the court for the day's workout as the national team prepares for the Tokyo Olympics.

Additionally, Select Team center Isaiah Stewart of the Detroit Pistons rolled his ankle and had to leave a scrimmage against the national team to get treatment, sources said.

On Wednesday, the Select Team lost wing Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves to a sprained ankle.

The Select Team is scheduled to practice again Friday in its last formal workout of training camp. Team USA will play its first exhibition game Saturday against Nigeria in Las Vegas.