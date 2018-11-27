Sources: Lamar Jackson expected to start again at QB for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Quarterback Joe Flacco isn't expected to practice this week for the Baltimore Ravens, which paves the way for Lamar Jackson to start Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Flacco has been sidelined since he injured his right hip against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 4. He saw a hip specialist on Monday in an attempt to be cleared to return.

In replacing Flacco, Jackson has led the Ravens to wins over the Cincinnati Bengals and Oakland Raiders, producing the most rushing yards (190) by a quarterback in his first two NFL starts. This would mark Jackson's first start on the road.

After Baltimore's 34-17 win over Oakland, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he wouldn't announce his starting quarterback this week. He wanted to keep as much uncertainty as possible for the Falcons, who rank No. 28 in the NFL in defense.

With Jackson, the Ravens have become a run-heavy offense, producing 509 yards on the ground. That's the most rushing yards in a two-week span in the NFL this season and the most in franchise history.

Jackson's back-to-back wins as a starter ended Baltimore's three-game losing streak and put the team back in the playoff hunt. The Ravens (6-5) are currently the No. 6 seed in the AFC.

Harbaugh said there was concern that Flacco could dislocate his hip if he returned too soon.

"[The hip] has to be strong and stable," Harbaugh said Monday. "There is no big tear in there. The hip has to be strong and not agitated for Joe to be able to protect himself. That's the concern. It's Joe's safety."

The NFL Network was the first to report that Flacco hadn't been cleared to practice.