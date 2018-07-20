Sources: Michael Beasley, Lakers agree to 1-year, $3.5M deal

Free-agent forward Michael Beasley has reached an agreement with the Los Angeles Lakers, league sources told ESPN.

The sides have reached terms on a one-year, $3.5 million deal, sources said.

Newly signed Laker LeBron James played one season with Beasley while they were with the Miami Heat in the 2013-14 season, and he is a fan of Beasley's game.

Beasley, 29, is coming off a bounce-back 2017-18 season with the New York Knicks. In 74 games, he averaged 13.2 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from beyond the arc.

He was one of New York's most consistent players and will serve a vital role as one of the Lakers' key reserves.

The 6-foot-9 forward also had interest from Oklahoma City, sources said.

Beasley joins James, Lance Stephenson, JaVale McGee and Rajon Rondo as new Lakers acquired this offseason.

Drafted second overall by the Heat in 2008, Beasley has averaged 12.7 points and 4.8 rebounds for his career.