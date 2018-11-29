Sources: Texas Tech tabs Utah State's Matt Wells as new coach

Utah State coach Matt Wells has agreed to a deal to become Texas Tech's coach, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Texas Tech has called a team meeting for 8 p.m. CT on Thursday to make the announcement to the players.

Wells, 45, was 44-34 in six years at Utah State. The Aggies went 10-2 this season, and Wells was named the Mountain West coach of the year for a second time.

Sources told ESPN that Wells is expected to bring both Utah State offensive coordinator David Yost and defensive coordinator Keith Patterson with him.

Wells, from Sallisaw, Oklahoma, was previously an assistant at Navy, Tulsa, New Mexico and Louisville. He replaces Kliff Kingsbury, whom Texas Tech fired Sunday after a 5-7 season.

The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal was the first to report that Texas Tech had zeroed in on Wells.