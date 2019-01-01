Sources: Yankees acquire SS Troy Tulowitzki to bolster infield

Veteran shortstop Troy Tulowitzki has reached an agreement on a deal with the New York Yankees, league sources tell ESPN.

Tulowitzki, who was released by the Blue Jays in December, will earn the league minimum with the Yankees while Toronto pays the remainder of his $20 million salary. Tulowitzki is expected to fill in at shortstop while Didi Gregorius recovers from Tommy John surgery.

Tulowitzki missed the entire 2017 season because of ankle surgery, after playing in just 66 games the previous year while dealing with both hamstring and ankle issues.

A first-round pick -- seventh overall -- by Colorado in the 2005 draft, Tulowitzki was a five-time All-Star for the Rockies before being dealt to the Blue Jays in July 2015.

When healthy, Tulowitzki has been arguably MLB's best-hitting shortstop. He is a .290 career hitter, and has six times hit 24 or more runs and four times topped 90 RBIs.

In his rookie season of 2007, he batted .291 with 24 homers and 99 RBIs to finish second in NL Rookie of the Year voting behind Milwaukee's Ryan Braun.

His best three seasons came from 2009-11, when he finished among the top 10 in MVP voting each year and averaged 30 home runs and 97 RBIs. He also won his two Gold Gloves in 2010 and '11.